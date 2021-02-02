Unique Cookie Shop, Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Evansville
Another week, another new business announcement in Evansville.
Over the past few weeks, we have found out about several new businesses coming to Evansville's east side. These businesses include Bubba's 33, Jersey Mike's, Club 18, and Biscuit Belly. All of which, we are looking forward to trying out as soon as they open up. Now, another business has been added to the list of new establishments coming to Evansville in 2021.
Crumbl Cookies offers in store, delivery, curbside, catering and shipping options...which I think is a great concept because who wouldn't like cookies like this delivered to them at work or at home? The new Evansville location of Crumbl Cookies will be located in the Lillian Plaza at The Promenade of Evansville development. It's scheduled to open Summer 2021.