Netflix Could Be Ditching The Binge Watching Experience With New Shows

When a new show debuts on Netflix, you have pretty much no other option than to watch the entire season in one sitting. However, that might be changing.

Netflix changed the way that we watched TV shows. Rather than watching an episode and waiting a full week to see what happens next, they gave us the ability to binge watch an entire season in a matter of a day or two depending on how much free time you have. It's been great. Every time they debuted a new show that I wanted to watch, I had to watch several episodes in a roll. It's like opening up a bag of potato chips. You have the whole bag in front of you. You're not just going to eat one and put the bag aside to eat more later. No. You're going to eat until you're full...or until the bag is empty.

Hulu and Disney+ on the other hand has had success releasing shows one episode at a time. Look at how major "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian" has been. I don't think the hype would have been nearly as massive for these shows had people not had a whole week to dissect and talk about the episode while anticipating the next. There are pros and cons to both ways of releasing new shows like that. However, now Netflix has announced that they are going to be experiments with releasing shows one episode a week like the other streaming platforms.

This new "experiment" will be with the second seasons of the unscripted shows "The Circle" and "Too Hot to Handle", which will premiere in April and June, respectively. Netflix announced in a blog post that they will be "experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds."

New episodes of these shows will be released one at a time, each Wednesday. Now, I find it hard to believe that they will be doing away with binging shows all together, but if this new rollout creates more of a buzz than the first season of each show it is entirely possible that they could try this release format with other popular Netflix shows like "Stranger Things" or "You". Only time will tell.

Would you prefer to binge watch an entire season or watch new episodes weekly?

