Take in the Beauty of the Bluegrass While Enjoying Fresh Local Food and Wine

Each week Townsquare Media makes a stop at a unique place in the Tri-State. This week we made a stop at Farmer & Frenchman in Robards Kentucky, and let me tell you, it was well worth the short drive!

Farmer & Frenchman is located in Henderson County, and is just about 25 minutes from Evansville. Located off Highway 41 South, you can't miss it. Not only does Farmer & Frenchman serve up delicious food (all made fresh and locally in house), they also are a vineyard and small winery, event space, and even offer cabin rentals. I was lucky enough to have the chance to go over for lunch yesterday, and we could not have picked a more beautiful day to soak in the views of the the bluegrass. When you get to Farmer & Frenchman it gives you that off the beaten path feeling. You really feel like you're in the middle of nowhere, but you're just minutes from the Henderson strip.

Just by meeting the owners, you'll be able to instantly tell that they genuinely have a love and passion for what they've created. From a delicious food menu that's constantly changing, to delicious wines, there's always something new to try at Farmer & Frenchman. I can't think of a place to eat with a better view in the Tri-State. Both their indoor and outdoor seating overlooks their beautiful vineyard. Check out some of the photos I took below, and if you get the chance, stop in and give them a try sometime!

