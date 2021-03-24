Do You Have What It Takes to Play for the Otters? Try Out and Find Out

Lace-up your spikes and grab your hat and glove - probably shouldn't forget your cup either - and start warming up your arm now, because next month you'll have a chance to try out for Evansville's own Otters baseball team. I'm not gonna lie, the thought of doing this - even just trying out - is pretty friggin' exciting to me. Don't get me wrong, I'm not implying that I would have ANY shot at making the team. I am a realist (a 45-year-old realist), so I realize, with 100% certainty, that I have no chance at all. I'm just saying it would be a blast to get out on Bosse Field and give it a go. That being said, if YOU think you have the skills to play baseball in the Frontier League, your chance is coming soon.

The Evansville Otters announced that they are hosting two tryout camps in April - one is on the road and one is at Bosse Field. The workouts/tryouts are open to any player that would like to sign a professional contract for the 2021 season.

The first workout is in Allendale, Pennsylvania - I'm gonna assume you don't plan to make that trip, so I won't bother sharing those details. The workout you want to know about is the one on April 25th at Bosse Field - those tryouts get underway at 9am. Here is a super important piece of information - the Otters will only accept the first 50 players to sign up. It's also important to note that there is a $100 registration fee for each player, and you must be at least 18 years old.

If you're a cynical person, you might think that this public tryout is a waste of time, that nobody from these tryouts is actually going to make the team - that's where you'd be wrong my friend. Don't take it from me, take it from Otters manager Andy McCauley, who says “Current catcher Dakota Phillips made the team after a 2019 tryout, and we discovered former Otter and 2016 Frontier League MVP Josh Allen at a tryout in 2014.” Coach McCauley adds, “These tryout camps have been successful in previous years as evidenced by the signing of over 20 players from these preseason camps over the last three years,”

So don't wait, go ahead and register now before all the open slots fill up. You can get more details and that registration form at EvansvilleOtters.com.

