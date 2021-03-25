It’s Been 3 Days Since My First COVID Vaccine: Here’s How I Feel

As of today (Wednesday, March 24, 2021) 992,664 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. I'm not quite on that list yet. I had me first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, March 21. I'm scheduled for my second dose on April 11, then two weeks after that I will be fully vaccinated. It's really important to me to get all the COVID-19 protection that I can, because since October it has had a very negative impact on my life.

Liberty

Get our free mobile app

Three Days After 1st Vaccine Dose

I received my first vaccine shot Sunday around 4:00 P.M. It is now Wednesday morning, and I have started to feel some symptoms. Last night I woke up covered in sweat, but I didn't have blankets on. So, sweating and chills are new, but I did have that during the height of my infection. I feel completely wiped out, total exhaustion. I have had a runny nose, cough and scratchy throat this morning, and I feel a little wheezy when I breathe. Brain fog is extra foggy today - Just ask Bobby! My temperature is a little elevated for me at 98.8 I usually run around 97.7. Hopefully, this is a sign that my body is going to let the vaccine do its thing, and keep COVID away. I'll keep you posted.

I tested positive for COVID-19 on October 21, 2020. I documented how I felt after 12 days:

Symptoms: (11/30/20)

Severe Exhaustion: You know the scene in Twilight Breaking Dawn when the venom is coursing through Bella's veins? That's how it felt, as the exhaustion took over. This was not like any flu that I've ever had. I wasn't even able to pull the covers up. I was very weak.

Headache - This is the symptom that keeps hanging on. Sometimes it's only on my left side, and sometimes it feels like my head is being squeezed.

Cough - I wouldn't say that I ever had a sever cough, but most of the time it had mucus with it.

Sore throat - This symptom is trying to hang on, too.

Heartburn - I already take medication for GERD, and this made it even worse. I had to double up on my prescription.

Diarrhea - I experienced this several times over the past 2 weeks.

Eye Issues - It could be dryness, but I can tell you that my eyeballs hurt. I haven't even watched a lot of TV or had a ton of screen time, because they just hurt.

Shortness of Breath - We have stairs, and just taking Harlie out to potty is still exhausting.

Taste and Smell - This is a weird one for me. Some smells are more intense, and other smells and tastes are just kind of muted. It's like the food is missing seasoning, and some things just don't taste right at all. Sometimes I smell things that aren't really there.

Dizziness - For me, headache and dizziness kind go hand-in-hand.

Nausea - I actually threw up on night, but that was probably due to stomach acid.

Memory - This has happened to me a couple times in the past week. For example, I couldn't remember the name for zip lining, or what you call people that enter contests. This is quite frustrating.

Fever - The highest my temperature got up to was 99.3, which really isn't considered a fever.

Skin Issues - My forehead had little bumps and it, and I had dry patches on my face.

Ears Popping - If you've ever felt your ears pop on an airplane or at a higher altitude, that's what it feels like. This happens randomly, usually on my left side.

It's almost the end of March, and I have so many of these same symptoms, along with others. Some of them come and go, but I have not felt the same since then. I guess I'm in the 'Long-Hauler' category.

I came across this video today, and it really explains it better than I can. I can relate to so many of these patients. I can relate to the brain fog, and I do not have the energy or capacity to do physically tiring activities. I hate feeling like this, and I really hate trying to explain it to someone who isn't experiencing something similar. I feel kind of crazy trying to put into words how I am still feeling, even though it's been 5 months.

5 Unusual COVID-19 Symptoms Liberty Experienced