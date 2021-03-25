Severe Storms in the Forecast: Winds, Hail and Tornadoes Possible (3/25/21)

It's officially Severe Weather Season in the Tri-State. Meteorologist Ron Rhodes says that this storm has the potential for strong winds, hail and tornados.

Here is what Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart has to say about today's storms.

Here is the hazardous weather outlook for today from the National Weather Service:

A chance of thunderstorms is forecast through the day and into the

early evening. Severe storms will be possible throughout the

region in the late afternoon and early evening, but the threat

will be greatest over west Kentucky. Damaging winds, large hail,

and tornadoes will all be possible.

Very strong southwest winds are expected tonight over southwest

Indiana, much of southern Illinois, and the Lakes and Pennyrile

regions of west Kentucky. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 7

PM through 4 AM.

You've probably heard that going to the basement is the safest place during a tornado. This is a good time to make your severe weather plans, and practice them with your family. Keep your devices charged, and have a safe place to meet family members after a storm.

Create a Communications Plan : Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get too quickly, such as a church or family member.

: Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get too quickly, such as a church or family member. Pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Check more ideas for your family plan at: https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

Practice Your Plan: Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when tornado warnings are issued. Don't forget pets if time allows.

Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when tornado warnings are issued. Don't forget pets if time allows. Prepare Your Home: Consider having your safe room reinforced. You can find plans for reinforcing an interior room to provide better protection on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

Consider having your safe room reinforced. You can find plans for reinforcing an interior room to provide better protection on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website. Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt.

Here's how to become a 'Storm Ready' community: