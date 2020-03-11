NCAA Closes Basketball Tournament Games To The Public

As a result of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space, the NCAA has announced that the Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments be closed to the public.

Stacey Osburn, Director of Communications for the NCAA, said in a message,

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults — especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions — we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fan.

Later, the NCAA President Mark Emmert made a statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events. This year's NCAA championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will be held with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

Emmert goes on to say in his statement,

While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.