Downtown Evansville Postpones This Saturday’s Craft Beer Stroll Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is leading to a number of show and event postponements as organizers, artists, teams, and organizations decide its best to err on the side of caution to prevent the spread of the disease. One of those organizations is the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District who announced today (Thursday, March 12th, 2020) they are postponing their inaugural Craft Beer Stroll scheduled for this Saturday to a later date.

The president of the Downtown Evansville EIC, Josh Armstrong, announced the postponement in a press release e-mailed to local media that reads:

The safety of our community is our main priority. The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District (EID) reached a decision to reschedule our upcoming inaugural Downtown Evansville Craft Beer Stroll, scheduled for Saturday March 14. The decision was reached after discussion with events sponsors, vendors and the EID Board. “This wasn’t an easy decision to land upon,” said Josh Armstrong, EID president. “But we do not want to exacerbate any possible spread of COVID-19, or cause any concerns about its spread, with attendees, volunteers, or Downtown workers or residents.” While there are presently no confirmed cases in Vanderburgh County, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization’s guidance is to minimize large group interaction to reduce exposure to COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. Refunds for all guests who have purchased tickets are being processed through Eventbrite. If you have any additional questions, please message us on Facebook or email info@downtownevansville.com. Follow us on social media for future announcements regarding the re-scheduling of the Craft Beer Stroll.

The move comes on the same day Dan + Shay, and tour promotion giant, LiveNation, announce they are putting their tours on hold for a while as well due to the spread of the virus.

For more information on the coronavirus, how it spreads, and who is at the highest risk of complications from the illness, Deaconess Hospital has set up an online coronavirus resource that can answer all your questions.

[Source: Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District]