Atlanta and Miami NASCAR Races Will Go On With Empty Stands

I saw someone share a meme earlier that said something to the effect of NASCAR is used to racing with empty stands. While this is a sad but true fact, the next two races will have no fans in attendance.

“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

I recently got back into watching NASCAR, after losing interest in the past couple of years. Thanks to some luck and these handy sports betting apps, let's just say that I'm invested in watching it now. I've seen races where entire sections were empty, because of low ticket sales. So, watching a race with no one in the stands won't be too weird. I do feel bad for the fans that have tickets and plans to travel to the races. Clearly, this is something that we will have to get used to, at least for now. As long as the media is allowed in, so the races can be televised, we'll be ok.

