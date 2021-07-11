Music in the Park Continues Into August with Next Event July 15th

I don't know exactly how many times I've said it in the last couple of months, but live music is back! If I could shout it from the literal rooftops, you better believe that I would. Not only are all of our favorite bands announcing tours and heading to national festivals but live, local music is back too and we could not be more excited!

Local events and live music are two of the things that I missed most during the pandemic. Music, particularly live music has always been something that holds a special place in my heart, and being around like-minded, music-loving free spirits is one of the things that I will never take for granted again.

Fortunately, for those like me who are ready for live, local music, the Evansville Parks Foundation has been hosting Music in the Park since spring. If you haven't been able to make it out to a live music event yet, you're in luck! There are still three dates remaining where you can catch live music, in a local, Evansville park.

On July 15, 2021 you can catch Just Us 4 at Loraine Park for live music, along with food trucks, a half-pot raffle, and free swimming. August 5th you'll find Zion Albert performing at the Four Freedoms Monument and on August 19th American Way will be playing at Sunset Park. All Music in the Park events take place from 6 pm - 8 pm and it is free to attend these family-friendly events. Music in the Park is hosted by the Evansville Parks Foundation and sponsored by F.C. Tucker Emge Realtors and Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union.

[Source: Evansville Parks Foundation]

