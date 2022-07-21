Motorcycle Groups Gather for Bike Night in Beaver Dam, Kentucky to Raise Money for St. Jude

Rae Moffatt Jones for Christmas Wish

Hundreds of bikers will roar across Ohio County on Thursday night. They're getting together for a good cause, to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There are big things planned at Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam.

Over the years, Sue Henderson, National Ambassador for St. Jude, has raised $450,000 over the last 11 years for St. Jude. The hospital is something near and dear to her heart. Recently there was an event at Painting with a Twist. The event was sold out and $970 was donated to St Jude. There was also a "give back day" for St. Jude hosted by Donato's Pizza in Owensboro and Evansville. It all happened just this month!

Sue is very humble and acknowledges she can't do it alone. Luckily, she has a great team of helpers to pull off events.

Sue... you are truly changing the world for the better! Thank you for sharing your journey with this inspirational work! - Gigi Karras Hawkins

Thank you for doing what you do. As always, very inspired by you. - Justin Yent

A few weeks ago Sue was invited to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where there was a celebration of the 60th Anniversary of its opening. She shared her amazing experience when she returned home.

"I really just tried to soak up and be in the moment while I was there. We had the opportunity to tour the new Inspiration 4 Research building and have discussions with the researcher team...WOW is all I can say. We met a beautiful young lady who had just recently received treatment, her Mom, and some of the staff that cared for her. We also heard some amazing speeches about the future plans for St.Jude. I returned even more inspired to do what I can to raise money for this incredible place. Thank you all for your past and hopefully future support!"

What a great experience I’m sure! I hope to be able to tour again soon too! - Deb Torrance

You are an amazing lady and I am thankful our paths crossed! - Sarah Wilson-Melton

You do an incredible job of helping these kids…thank you. - Lisa Haller

Rumble on 2nd St. Jude Bike Night

St. Jude Bike Nite will be held on July 21st, 2022 from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. There will be food and a full bar, amazing auction items, a 50/50 raffle, and more. All proceeds go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Stop by Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam for a fun night of fundraising! It's open to the public.

200 N Main St, Beaver Dam, KY 42320

St. Jude Bike Night Auction Items

There will be amazing auction items at St. Jude Bike Night. Here are just a handful.

$100 AMAZON GIFT CARD

$50 TARGET GIFT CARD

YETI COOLER

32" LED TV

MICKEY MOUSE BACKPACK

These are just a few of the auction items. Hope to see you there!  All proceeds go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

