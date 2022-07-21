Start daydreaming about what you would do if your bank account suddenly had a nine-figure number at the bottom of it.

That's what's up for grabs this Friday night when the estimated prize for the Mega Millions jackpot is $630,000,000.

The jackpot rolled over again on Tuesday when no players matched the drawn numbers of 2,31,32,37, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

Megamillions - The upcoming July 22 drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run, which began with the April 19 drawing after a win in Tennessee on April 15. During this run, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 16 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

So what will you do if you win? Will you tell anyone at work? Will you tell family members? How much, if any, will you give away to people you know? How much will you give to people you don't know?

That's the best part of playing the Lotto. You know you won't win. It's a tax on people who don't understand math. But for just a few bucks you get to literally dream about any life you want.

To paraphrase Daniel Tosh:

The say that money can't buy happiness, but you know what it can buy? A jet ski and have you ever seen someone unhappy on a jet ski?

He has a point. Money can never buy you happiness but it can take care of a LOT of the problems that NOT having money can cause.

Get your lucky numbers ready, the big drawing is this Friday night, July 22nd, at 10PM.

Good luck!

