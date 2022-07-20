Indiana Cat with Adorable Beauty Mark Will Steal Your Heart [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Avalon!

My name is Avalon and it’s a pleasure to meet you! I’m one of the longest residents over at River Kitty and have been in the care of VHS since December 21st. Wow, right? Maybe everyone is intimidated by my beauty and grace, as I’ve been told I resemble Cindy Crawford and Marylin Monroe (it’s the beauty mark.) I really do enjoy being pet and admired, but snoozing in a cat tower is my absolute favorite! If you want to meet me, you can find me at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is only $25 until July 31st, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Don’t be shy, I think you’ll find I’m more down to earth than you think!

Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.

What's happening at the VHS?

NOW HIRING: The VHS is seeking a full-time Veterinary Assistant or Registered Veterinary Technician for our Low-Cost Spay/Neuter and Vaccine Clinic!

Join our top-notch team and have an impact on more than 8,000 community pets a year! Interested in applying? Please email your resume to a.stock@vhslifesaver.org

To learn more about this and other open positions, visit our website:

We offer standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm First come, first serve via taking a number system. Please understand that we try to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.

**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an un-vaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.

Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates: July 23 August 6 & 20 September 3 & 17

Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services

