The owners/operators of local McDonald's restaurants in and around the Southern Indiana area continue to do great things for our communities. I've written several articles over the past couple of years about how they give away - among other things - food, drinks, and awards to our military veterans, first responders, and teachers. Well, they are back at it, this time recognizing a couple of exceptional students with a little extra money to help towards their college education.

It's All About Sustainability

Sustainability has become a buzzword over the past several years, and for good reason. Sustainability is not something I ever remember hearing about as a kid, but it's definitely something we all need to keep in mind, especially when it comes to our food. McDonald's certainly understands how important sustainability is - that's one reason why they created the Agriculture Scholarship Awards.

McDonald’s as a whole is committed to sustainable agriculture practices and locally-owned and operated McDonald’s organizations aim to directly support those in the local community with a future in agriculture through this scholarship award program.

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators including Michael Burrell, Ivan Carvajal, and Janet Rodriguez, Kelsey Hamlet, Chip, and Katie Kenworthy, Ryan Kramer, Larry Lovelace, and Susan and Rick Mann recently announced the two winners. Congratulations to the 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award Recipients.

Kylie Bedel from Evansville, IN

Kylie Bedel - Evansville - Purdue Univ loading...

Braili Schipp from Ferdinand, IN

Braili Schipp - Ferdinand - Purdue Univ loading...

Both young women were awarded a $500 scholarship toward their agricultural studies. Both students, by the way, plan on studying agriculture at Purdue University this Fall.

