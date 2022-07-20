Upside Down Halloween Trees Are a Thing Now

This might be the one Halloween decoration that you never thought you needed.

I know that it's only July, but if you're a fan of Halloween, it's never too early to start planning for what you'd like to do for October 31st. Whether it be what kind of costume you want to wear this year, the kind of candy you want to hand out to trick or treaters, or even how you want to decorate your home, it can take some time to plan for the perfect Halloween.

Some people that I know will tell you that Holloween is their Christmas. By that, I mean that they will go all out with decorations and such. If you're one of those people, I found something online that you might want to add to your list of Halloween decorations this year.

Upside Down Halloween Trees

With "Stranger Things" being the hit that it is in 2022, what better way to celebrate Halloween than by doing things upside down? This Halloween, you can put up your very own upside down Halloween tree.

Everyone spends so much time decorating the outside of their homes for Halloween, that they forget to make the inside just as festive. This tree would be the perfect addition to your Halloween decor. As I sit here writing this, I realize that my girlfriend will be reading this, and I will most likely have to buy one for her because she's going to want to go all out on Halloween decorations this year.

According to the product description on The Home Depot:

The black artificial pine tree features an upside-down design style and combined with the purple lightswill bring you a new holiday experience, which is spooky but full of mystery. The dense PVC material leaves, high-quality UL-listed LED lights, hinged branches and foldable metal base show the luxurious configuration of this Christmas tree. It can not only be used to celebrate Christmas, Halloween and other holidays but also can be used as a decoration for homes, schools, offices and other places to fully show your fashion sense and creativity. Deliver unlimited display effects in a limited space.

When it comes to how you want to decorate the tree, the options are endless. Maybe you want to do a "Stranger Things" theme. Perhaps horror movie icons would look great on your tree. Or maybe you want to have your tree adorned with creepy crawlers. Whatever you choose, this will surely be a hit.

This 7 ft. Upside Down Halloween Artificial Christmas Tree Black with 400 Purple LED Lights is available at Home Depot for $153.30. You can learn more and even order one of your own by clicking here.

Check out some other great Halloween ideas below too!

