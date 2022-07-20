Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?

To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak aficionado! My go-to cut of meat is ribeye cooked medium. Make it a cowboy ribeye, and I'm in heaven. It must have excellent marbling throughout to be a full-flavored cut. In my former job, I ate at steakhouses all over the country. I would often meet with studio reps that liked to wine and dine. Shula's Steak House in Chicago was a standout. Michael Jordan's Steakhouse in New York served one of the best steaks I've ever had. I want to go back to BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica. Peter Luger Steakhouse in New York was something special. What about in Owensboro? Which restaurant consistently provides high-quality steaks? Which gives you that holy cow moment?

We asked who serves the best steak in Owensboro. Here are the Top 10 restaurants based on your recommendations. They are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?

Ugh! This is tricky! I absolutely LOVE Longhorns ribeye steak, but Cheddars makes a mean 1 too. Briarpatch is DELICIOUS too, but City Walk is 1 of a kind.

How you do even choose? Anyways, those are my TOP 4!!!! - Stacey Hentz

Texas Road House and then I think it's a toss-up between Longhorn Steak House and Colby's. Colby's uses aged beef, not sure about the others. Almost forgot, that Briarpatch is up there too. - Jeff Stone

See, it isn't going to be easy to choose!

#10 [TIED] - CHEDDAR'S SCRATCH KITCHEN

3040 Highland Pointe Dr, Owensboro, KY 42303

I have to admit that I've never tried the steak on the Cheddar's menu. It looks like I need to change that. Dave Spencer said it truly is a delicious steak!

One of the best steaks I’ve had in a long time was the sirloin from Cheddars! This was during lunch & the chef definitely knew the assignment. - Misty Royal

Texas Roadhouse and Cheddar's! - Tammy Durbin

Believe it or not, Cheddars has a great steak! - Adam McCoy

#10 [TIED] - O'CHARLEY'S

5205 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

Here's another steak I've never ordered. I usually order a burger at O'Charley's because they're so good. Sounds like the steak is too!

Y'all are missing out. I love O'Charley's steak! - Maddison Blakeley

O'Charley's Louisiana Sirloin is the best steak in Owensboro. - James Macy

Louisiana sirloin at O’Charley’s! - Wj Hagan

Y’all sleeping on O’Charley's! Not that the others are bad, but I’ve never gotten a bad steak at O’Charley's. - Dan Hall

#9 - NIKO'S ITALIAN CUISINE

2200 E Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303

Niko's should rank higher than 9th. The flavors and tenderness of the Bone-In Rib Eye is perfection. Now, that's a steak!

Nikos! - Lisa Heifner Spicer

Niko’s Italian Cuisine! - Myles Miller

Niko's Italian Cuisine. - Mitch Jones

#8 - LURE SEAFOOD & GRILLE

401 W 2nd St #101, Owensboro, KY 42301

The steak I've had at Lure was perfectly charred on both sides. Great juicy and beefy flavor. Delicious!

I recommend the filet at Lure and the princess panther drink! - Jennifer Coomes

The Lure for sure! - Sherry Evans Hester

Lure and it’s not even close. - Brad Gower

The single best filet my husband has had was at Lure. - Roberta Bennett

#7 - COLBY'S

204 W 3rd St, Owensboro, KY 42303

If you've never tried the Hawaiian Rib-Eye from Colby's you're missing out. A perfectly cooked steak with plenty of flavors.

Colby’s Hawaiian Ribeye is amazing! - Justin Brown

Colby's prime rib is unmatched! - Amanda Lamar

Colby's is #1! - Diane Kennedy

#6 - MILLER HOUSE

301 E 5th St, Owensboro, KY 42303

The Bourbon Marinated Ribeye is mouth-watering and delicious! I highly recommend it.

The Miller House! - Liberty-Derrick Baize

Miller house has a good one and so does City Walk. No one else compares. - Ben Geary

Omg, none can compare to THE MILLER HOUSE. - Nydia Mercer-Rose

Nikos or Miller House! - Tori Thompson

#5 - FAMOUS BISTRO

102 W 2nd St, Owensboro, KY 42303

I add bourbon glaze to their 14oz CREEKSTONE FARMS Ribeye and it's perfection. You should try it too!

The Bistro, bourbon filet! - Billy Fares

Bistro hands down! - Rachel Latanzio

#4 - CITY WALK

222 Allen St, Owensboro, KY 42303

Now, I'm craving the Pan Seared Ribeye from City Walk. It's made with local beef and it is to die for!

City Walk of Owensboro!!!!!!! All day long! - Savanah Lee Mauzy Scott

City Walk in downtown Owensboro has a phenomenal steak! - Christi Syers Toone

City Walk is my first choice! - Jennifer Schoaff

City Walk only! - Greg Stacy Boyd

City Walk for sure! - Aubrey LaHugh

#3 - BRIAR PATCH

2760 Veach Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303

It's been a little while since I've had a steak at Brairpatch. I remember their steaks being ultra-flavorful and cooked perfectly. Back then you could watch the chef cooking it on the grill. You may still be able to!

BriarPatch. The best steak you’ll ever put in your mouth! - Jane DeArmond Hamilton

The Steak House of the South! Briarpatch!!! - Mark Girten

Briar Patch serves one of the best steaks and loaded bake tator. - Jennifer Goins

The last steak I had in O'boro was last year at the Briarpatch. It was just as good as it's always been. - Gary Woodson

Briarpatch....wish we still had one in Bowling Green. - RandyandDonna Brown

Briarpatch!! Hands down the best place for steak in town. - Alex McGehee

#2 - LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE

2974 Heartland Xing Blvd, Owensboro, KY 42303

The Outlaw Ribeye at LongHorn Steakhouse should be outlawed! It's so good. Generous portions too.

Longhorn Ribeye is best! - Vicki Bowlds

Longhorn hands down! - Rachel M. Harris

Longhorns Porterhouse! - Joel Williams

Longhorn without a doubt! - Carolyn Clark

Longhorns has THE BEST filet! - Althe Hatfield

#1 - TEXAS ROADHOUSE

943 Moseley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301

My go-to steak menu item is the Bone-In Ribeye hands down. I order it medium and Wetzel Style. It's so delicious!

Absolutely Texas Roadhouse! - Angel Haynie

Roadhouse. Only good steak house we have. - Hunter Staples

Texas Roadhouse is by far #1. - LaDonna Mahan

I Love Texas Roadhouse and it's affordable. - Jessie Boyd Early

Texas Roadhouse Filet Medallions and Longhorn. - Terri Lashbrook

We've never had a bad ribeye steak at Texas roadhouse, love it. - Chris Rohde O'Nan

Texas ROADHOUSE is my favorite! - Michelle Majors Crowe

Texas Roadhouse ~ 6 Oz Dallas filet butterflied and cooked medium! - Leiann Simon Lashbrook

One thing is perfectly clear after reading all of the suggestions on social media. We all LOVE a good steak. Luckily, we have many great choices in Owensboro!

