Owensboro Kentucky’s 10 Best Steakhouses Based on Your Recommendations
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?
To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak aficionado! My go-to cut of meat is ribeye cooked medium. Make it a cowboy ribeye, and I'm in heaven. It must have excellent marbling throughout to be a full-flavored cut. In my former job, I ate at steakhouses all over the country. I would often meet with studio reps that liked to wine and dine. Shula's Steak House in Chicago was a standout. Michael Jordan's Steakhouse in New York served one of the best steaks I've ever had. I want to go back to BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica. Peter Luger Steakhouse in New York was something special. What about in Owensboro? Which restaurant consistently provides high-quality steaks? Which gives you that holy cow moment?
We asked who serves the best steak in Owensboro. Here are the Top 10 restaurants based on your recommendations. They are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?
Ugh! This is tricky! I absolutely LOVE Longhorns ribeye steak, but Cheddars makes a mean 1 too. Briarpatch is DELICIOUS too, but City Walk is 1 of a kind.
How you do even choose? Anyways, those are my TOP 4!!!! - Stacey Hentz
Texas Road House and then I think it's a toss-up between Longhorn Steak House and Colby's. Colby's uses aged beef, not sure about the others. Almost forgot, that Briarpatch is up there too. - Jeff Stone
See, it isn't going to be easy to choose!
#10 [TIED] - CHEDDAR'S SCRATCH KITCHEN
3040 Highland Pointe Dr, Owensboro, KY 42303
I have to admit that I've never tried the steak on the Cheddar's menu. It looks like I need to change that. Dave Spencer said it truly is a delicious steak!
One of the best steaks I’ve had in a long time was the sirloin from Cheddars! This was during lunch & the chef definitely knew the assignment. - Misty Royal
Texas Roadhouse and Cheddar's! - Tammy Durbin
Believe it or not, Cheddars has a great steak! - Adam McCoy
#10 [TIED] - O'CHARLEY'S
5205 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301
Here's another steak I've never ordered. I usually order a burger at O'Charley's because they're so good. Sounds like the steak is too!
Y'all are missing out. I love O'Charley's steak! - Maddison Blakeley
O'Charley's Louisiana Sirloin is the best steak in Owensboro. - James Macy
Louisiana sirloin at O’Charley’s! - Wj Hagan
Y’all sleeping on O’Charley's! Not that the others are bad, but I’ve never gotten a bad steak at O’Charley's. - Dan Hall
#9 - NIKO'S ITALIAN CUISINE
2200 E Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303
Niko's should rank higher than 9th. The flavors and tenderness of the Bone-In Rib Eye is perfection. Now, that's a steak!
Nikos! - Lisa Heifner Spicer
Niko’s Italian Cuisine! - Myles Miller
Niko's Italian Cuisine. - Mitch Jones
#8 - LURE SEAFOOD & GRILLE
401 W 2nd St #101, Owensboro, KY 42301
The steak I've had at Lure was perfectly charred on both sides. Great juicy and beefy flavor. Delicious!
I recommend the filet at Lure and the princess panther drink! - Jennifer Coomes
The Lure for sure! - Sherry Evans Hester
Lure and it’s not even close. - Brad Gower
The single best filet my husband has had was at Lure. - Roberta Bennett
#7 - COLBY'S
204 W 3rd St, Owensboro, KY 42303
If you've never tried the Hawaiian Rib-Eye from Colby's you're missing out. A perfectly cooked steak with plenty of flavors.
Colby’s Hawaiian Ribeye is amazing! - Justin Brown
Colby's prime rib is unmatched! - Amanda Lamar
Colby's is #1! - Diane Kennedy
#6 - MILLER HOUSE
301 E 5th St, Owensboro, KY 42303
The Bourbon Marinated Ribeye is mouth-watering and delicious! I highly recommend it.
The Miller House! - Liberty-Derrick Baize
Miller house has a good one and so does City Walk. No one else compares. - Ben Geary
Omg, none can compare to THE MILLER HOUSE. - Nydia Mercer-Rose
Nikos or Miller House! - Tori Thompson
#5 - FAMOUS BISTRO
102 W 2nd St, Owensboro, KY 42303
I add bourbon glaze to their 14oz CREEKSTONE FARMS Ribeye and it's perfection. You should try it too!
The Bistro, bourbon filet! - Billy Fares
Bistro hands down! - Rachel Latanzio
#4 - CITY WALK
222 Allen St, Owensboro, KY 42303
Now, I'm craving the Pan Seared Ribeye from City Walk. It's made with local beef and it is to die for!
City Walk of Owensboro!!!!!!! All day long! - Savanah Lee Mauzy Scott
City Walk in downtown Owensboro has a phenomenal steak! - Christi Syers Toone
City Walk is my first choice! - Jennifer Schoaff
City Walk only! - Greg Stacy Boyd
City Walk for sure! - Aubrey LaHugh
#3 - BRIAR PATCH
2760 Veach Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303
It's been a little while since I've had a steak at Brairpatch. I remember their steaks being ultra-flavorful and cooked perfectly. Back then you could watch the chef cooking it on the grill. You may still be able to!
BriarPatch. The best steak you’ll ever put in your mouth! - Jane DeArmond Hamilton
The Steak House of the South! Briarpatch!!! - Mark Girten
Briar Patch serves one of the best steaks and loaded bake tator. - Jennifer Goins
The last steak I had in O'boro was last year at the Briarpatch. It was just as good as it's always been. - Gary Woodson
Briarpatch....wish we still had one in Bowling Green. - RandyandDonna Brown
Briarpatch!! Hands down the best place for steak in town. - Alex McGehee
#2 - LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE
2974 Heartland Xing Blvd, Owensboro, KY 42303
The Outlaw Ribeye at LongHorn Steakhouse should be outlawed! It's so good. Generous portions too.
Longhorn Ribeye is best! - Vicki Bowlds
Longhorn hands down! - Rachel M. Harris
Longhorns Porterhouse! - Joel Williams
Longhorn without a doubt! - Carolyn Clark
Longhorns has THE BEST filet! - Althe Hatfield
#1 - TEXAS ROADHOUSE
943 Moseley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301
My go-to steak menu item is the Bone-In Ribeye hands down. I order it medium and Wetzel Style. It's so delicious!
Absolutely Texas Roadhouse! - Angel Haynie
Roadhouse. Only good steak house we have. - Hunter Staples
Texas Roadhouse is by far #1. - LaDonna Mahan
I Love Texas Roadhouse and it's affordable. - Jessie Boyd Early
Texas Roadhouse Filet Medallions and Longhorn. - Terri Lashbrook
We've never had a bad ribeye steak at Texas roadhouse, love it. - Chris Rohde O'Nan
Texas ROADHOUSE is my favorite! - Michelle Majors Crowe
Texas Roadhouse ~ 6 Oz Dallas filet butterflied and cooked medium! - Leiann Simon Lashbrook
One thing is perfectly clear after reading all of the suggestions on social media. We all LOVE a good steak. Luckily, we have many great choices in Owensboro!