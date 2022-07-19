Watch Indiana Pizza Delivery Driver Risk Life to Rescue Five Children From Burning Home

In the world of make-believe, we see superheroes all of the time in movies and on television. We also see real heroes keeping us healthy and safe in our local communities. Saving lives, a police officer, firefighter, EMT, nurse, doctor, teacher, or military member the reality of true-to-life superheroes every day.

But, what about the people who aren't paid to be real heroes every day? The regular people that become a part of a dangerous situation because they're in the right place at the right time to help. The people who display heroic behavior at the risk of their own life.

A hero, like that, was born on July 11th, 2022 at around midnight in Lafayette, IN.

According to ABC 7 and Bored Panda,

Nicholas Bostic, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver, happened to be driving past a home in the city of Lafayette, Indiana at midnight, when he noticed a two-story house on fire...he feared that there were people trapped inside but didn’t have his phone with him to call 911.

Bravely, he decided to enter the home himself, and as it turned out, five people were inside the house: four siblings aged 1, 6, 13, and 18, and another 13-year-old who was sleeping over.

He got in through a back door, yelling to see if anyone could hear him. His shouting woke up the eldest sibling, who then woke up the two younger teens and grabbed her 1-year-old sister before Nicholas led them outside to safety.

Incredible video of pizza delivery driver rescuing five kids from burning home

The city of Lafayette, IN, will be honoring Nicholas at an upcoming Lafayette Aviators baseball game. A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to help cover his medical expenses that have raised more than $33,000 (on July 19, 2022), along with a GoFundMe page gathering over $142,000.

Thank God Nicholas was there, and thank God he is the kind of person he is. Get more info, and see more photos on Nicholas' amazing act of heroism, HERE.