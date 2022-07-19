Evansville Cornhole Tournament Benifitting MDA & Tri-State Food Bank

You're invited to be a part of a cornhole tournament in Evansville, that benefits two great organizations.

Cornhole might as well be America's new favorite pass time. I can't tell you how many times my friends and I bust out the boards and play throughout the year. The backyard game has been rising in popularity over the past decade or so. Fans of the game can participate in several tournaments for cash prizes or just for the fun of it. In fact, we have quite a few cornhole tournaments throughout the year in the Evansville area.

2nd Annual NALC Branch 377 Benefit Cornhole Tournament

The NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers) Branch 377 is inviting you to be a part of their 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament. The cornhole tournament will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), as well as the Tri-State Food Bank.

Get our free mobile app

Cornhole Tournament Details

This event will be held on Sunday, September 11th at 1308 S Vann Avenue Evansville IN 47714, which is the Young & Established building. There will be a $10 entry blind draw, no limit half pot, and door prizes. You can bring in nonperishable food items for tickets to win door prizes.

Signups start at 10 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m. There will be a cash payout for the top three teams in the tournament. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on-site too. Your team can also preregister for the tournament by clicking here.

Eric Hoppenjans Eric Hoppenjans loading...

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.