Let the countdown begin! We are t-minus less than 24 hours from the Season 4 release of Virgin River.

ARE YOU A VIRGIN RIVER VIRGIN?!

I paddled in late to the Virgin River party but I am so glad I decided to join. This show is easy to fall in love with and will get you hooked fairly fast. Don't let the fact that there are four seasons scare you. It's an easy watch and one Saturday of binging and you'll be all caught up.

A QUICK SUMMARY OF EVENTS UP TO NOW

Virgin River is based in the small town of Virgin River where a Los Angeles Nurse Practioner (Mel) is hired to come to help the town doctor without his knowledge at first and she really doesn't know what she has gotten herself into. When she arrives she immediately meets Doc and he isn't having anything to do with her joining his team.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

This is Mel. She is amazing. She is smart and kind and has been through so much trauma in her life when you meet her. However, she is always thinking of others first. She is awesome.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

Season 2 was all over the place. It was all about Mel and Jack and if you are tender-hearted grab a box of tissues.

Season 3 had my head spinning. Break-ups, make-ups, and a whole mess of trouble. It left me with my jaw on the ground and anxious to know what was going to happen next.

When Season 3 ended I was stuck in thoughts of it all for weeks.

HERE'S A LITTLE TASTE OF WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM SEASON 4

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

These two make the show fun. I am kind of here for them to get back together and hopefully they will. Speaking of Hope she returns this season and lord knows she is gonna shake things up!

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

Kentucky Bed & Breakfast Has 'Sweet Magnolia Vibes' & It's For Sale Have you ever wanted to own your own bed & breakfast? There's an award-winning one for sale right here in the Bluegrass State and the views will have you picking your jaw up off the ground.