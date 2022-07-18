Schedule of Events/Activities for 2022 Posey County Fair in Southern Indiana
The 162nd annual Posey County Fair is underway this week, taking place at the Posey County Fairgrounds in New Harmony from July 18-23. There are plenty of things to see and do throughout the week, including rides, games, exhibits, vendors, animals, concerts and so much more.
The general admission gate fee is $7 each, although you can purchase a week-long pass for $30. Children 10 and under get in free. Veterans get in free on Wednesday, and first responders get in free on Thursday.
Here's a rundown of the various activities and events happening throughout the week.
Daily Events/Activities
- Monday-Saturday from 5pm-8pm: Half pot ticket booth is open
- Monday-Saturday from 5pm-10pm: FREE rides
- Monday-Friday from 5pm-8pm: FREE kid's zone
- Monday-Friday from 5pm-8pm: Inflatable Archery & Axe Throwing
- Tuesday-Friday at 6pm and 7:30pm: High Flying Pages Aerial Act & Show
Monday, July 18th
- 7pm: Night one of the professional rodeo, including bulls, broncos, trick riders, and more (in the Main Arena).
Tuesday, July 19th
- 6pm: Tiny and Little Miss Contests in the Posey County Community Events Center (PCCEC)
- 7pm: Quad & Bike Drag Racing (KG track)
- 7pm: Night two of the professional rodeo (main arena)
Wednesday, July 20th (Veteran Appreciation Day)
- FREE admissions for veterans
- 6pm: Cornhole tournament (main arena)
- 7pm: Truck/Car/SUV drags (KG track)
Thursday, July 21st (First Responder Appreciation Day)
- FREE admissions for first responders
- 6pm: Kid's pedal pulls (Kid's zone)
- 6pm: Mud volleyball (main arena)
- 6pm: Talent show (PCCEC)
- 7pm: Axe & Archery tournament (pavilion)
- 7pm: ITPA Pro-Series tractor pulls (KG track)
Friday, July 22nd
- 7pm: Antique tractor pulls (KG track)
- 6pm-10pm: Concert and beer garden (outdoor stage)
- 6pm-8:30pm: Brad Lemmons & Josh Merritt
- 8:30pm-10pm: Drew Parker
- 7pm: Demolition Derby (main arena)
Visit PoseyCountyFair.com for more details and information about what's happening each day at the fair.
