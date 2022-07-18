The 162nd annual Posey County Fair is underway this week, taking place at the Posey County Fairgrounds in New Harmony from July 18-23. There are plenty of things to see and do throughout the week, including rides, games, exhibits, vendors, animals, concerts and so much more.

The general admission gate fee is $7 each, although you can purchase a week-long pass for $30. Children 10 and under get in free. Veterans get in free on Wednesday, and first responders get in free on Thursday.

Here's a rundown of the various activities and events happening throughout the week.

Daily Events/Activities

Monday-Saturday from 5pm-8pm: Half pot ticket booth is open

Monday-Saturday from 5pm-10pm: FREE rides

Monday-Friday from 5pm-8pm: FREE kid's zone

Monday-Friday from 5pm-8pm: Inflatable Archery & Axe Throwing

Tuesday-Friday at 6pm and 7:30pm: High Flying Pages Aerial Act & Show

Monday, July 18th

7pm: Night one of the professional rodeo, including bulls, broncos, trick riders, and more (in the Main Arena).

Tuesday, July 19th

6pm: Tiny and Little Miss Contests in the Posey County Community Events Center (PCCEC)

7pm: Quad & Bike Drag Racing (KG track)

7pm: Night two of the professional rodeo (main arena)

Wednesday, July 20th (Veteran Appreciation Day)

FREE admissions for veterans

6pm: Cornhole tournament (main arena)

7pm: Truck/Car/SUV drags (KG track)

Thursday, July 21st (First Responder Appreciation Day)

FREE admissions for first responders

6pm: Kid's pedal pulls (Kid's zone)

6pm: Mud volleyball (main arena)

6pm: Talent show (PCCEC)

7pm: Axe & Archery tournament (pavilion)

7pm: ITPA Pro-Series tractor pulls (KG track)

Friday, July 22nd

7pm: Antique tractor pulls (KG track)

6pm-10pm: Concert and beer garden (outdoor stage) 6pm-8:30pm: Brad Lemmons & Josh Merritt 8:30pm-10pm: Drew Parker

7pm: Demolition Derby (main arena)

Visit PoseyCountyFair.com for more details and information about what's happening each day at the fair.