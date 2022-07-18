A New Indoor/Outdoor Go-Kart & Minature Golf Complex Could Be Coming To Evansville

Evansville could be the home of a new indoor/outdoor facility where families can race go-karts and play miniature golf.

You hear some people say that there's nothing for families to do in Evansville. I am one who disagrees with that statement. We have plenty of things to do such as Walther's Golf & Fun, Bowling, cMOE, High Score Player Two, Bowling, Escape Rooms, Birdies, Burdette Park, and more. There are a lot of things to do here in Evansville, however, when I was growing up, there was one place that I used to love to visit. That place was Kart World. Evansville's only go-kart track was located on Morgan Center Drive, in conjunction with Adventureland Golf, was a blast. I could have raced all day in those go-karts if my parents would have let me! However, Kart World closed down in the early 2000s leaving a void for those who enjoyed the thrill of racing their friends and family members in go-karts.

Ever since Kart World closed I have been hoping that another place like that would open up in the area. The closest place for public go-kart racing is in French Lick. However, that could soon change.

New Go-Kart Facility Eying Evansville

According to Evansville 411 News, a local developer is looking to bring a new go-kart and miniature golf complex to Evansville. My prayers have been answered! Evansville 411 News reports that the developer is looking to build the complex on Evansville's east side and is in the early stages of planning. The complex details (as of this writing) include:

6 miniature golf courses (18 holes each) 3 indoor courses 3 outdoor courses



2 go-kart tracks 1 indoor track 1 outdoor track



I don't know about you, but I am all for this happening. Since this is still in the early stages of planning, the developer is looking for feedback from those who are also interested in seeing this come to life in Evansville. If you want to see Evansville's east side be the new home of a go-kart/miniature golf facility, please let them know by commenting in the post below.

