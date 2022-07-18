Watching Midwest Dogs Splashing Around in Kiddie Pools Will Help Cool You Off and Make You Smile

When it's hot, we all wish we had a pool to cool off in. It's always at that moment that I think about getting a pool. Then the thought passes when I think about the expense and maintenance of a pool. a's when I make a trip to the store to get a kiddie pool.

But, everything I get one for us to cool off in, I also have to get one for our dogs. Every year they go through a couple of kiddie pools. even the hard plastic pools can't withstand the pool time pleasure of our two crazy, destructive dogs.

They have so much fun, though, and that's what's important. I love to watch the sheer joy on their faces while they play in their little kiddie pools.

Watch two different dogs, in two different pools share the same summertime euphoria in their backyard pool.

Kentucky dog tries to get his buddies to get in the pool

Viral Hog via Rumble

This Erlanger, Kentucky dog is really trying to show his friends how much fun the pool is.

Andi is a Pit Bull Terrier mix. On hot days, the pool gets filled with water. She LOVES to splash and bark at the waves. Since it has been 90 degrees here the last few weeks, she has gotten to enjoy splishing and splashing in the water.

Viral Hog via Rumble

Illinois Bulldog enjoys some me time in the backyard pool

Viral Hog vis Rumble

The bulldog, named Pearl, in Dietrich, Illinois, is going solo in her pool and she loves it.

Pearlie Q is an English Bulldog. Hot day and she wanted to cool off.