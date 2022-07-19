Three Things You SHOULD Do Alone At Least Once In Your Life [VIDEO]

If you love adventure or trying new things we've compiled a list of things everyone should do alone at least once in their life.

GROWING UP AN ONLY CHILD KIND OF

My family is a bit crazy and confusing. I grew up an only child with my parents but they both had children from previous marriages. Yes, I said marriages LOL. My momma married and had my brother when she was just 13 years old and had the rest of my brothers by the time she was 20. I didn't arrive until she was almost 40. To say I am the baby of the family would be an understatement. Daddy's other kids are a bit closer to me in age but they were still older and didn't come around much so I was often alone.

I learned to play by myself at a young age and my momma was always taking me to try new things when we were out and about. When I became a teen I stayed at home a lot by myself when momma worked and I found comfort in doing things alone. It has never bothered me to do things without friends. I know people who can't even go to the bathroom alone and it makes me giggle. Now that I have kids I hardly get any time alone so I cherish those quiet moments when they happen.

FIVE THINGS YOU SHOULD DO ALONE AT LEAST ONCE IN YOUR LIFE

EAT A MEAL ALONE-I started doing this when I was a teen. I moved around a lot as a kid and was often the new student. I would end up eating alone at lunch and found ways to entertain myself. When I was able to drive I would often go to the mall and find a cozy spot in one of the restaurants to cuddle in and eat. It was a place I could clear my head, people watch, and not worry about having to really think. I was also able to enjoy my food more. No rush because I was talking to someone I could savor each bite and take it all in.

SHOP ALONE- I'm a marathon shopper. I love to take my time when I look in a store. I will sift through every single piece of clothing. I don't have to worry about keeping up with someone else or wasting their time. The only downside is not having someone to check out what you're trying on in the dressing room. This is when I meet random strangers and make friends.

The best part is I don't have to worry about anyone judging me for how much I spend!

GO ON VACATION OR TRAVEL ALONE-While going through my divorce years ago I was traveling for work for the first time. Two years in a row I got on a plane by myself and went to Denver and San Diego. My momma taught me growing up all the things I needed to look out for when traveling alone. These experiences were liberating and helped me to learn even more about myself as a person. I made sure to get out and explore and meet new people. It changed me as a person and helped me to become even more independent than I already was.

I met these two on the plane ride home and we became fast friends. He was from Australia and she was from California. We had a blast just chatting it up.

From the hotel room looking down on the bay area.

There is something about getting to sleep in a bed alone and not being on someone else's agenda all the time. Being a mom you take things for granted like showering and using the restroom without little fingers under the door or voices coming from outside wondering what you're doing. Or getting to sleep peacefully.

MAKE MEMORIES ON YOUR OWN

I had a friend who took an excursion last year and let a company plan the entire thing. She had no idea where she was going until the morning of her trip. She went alone and said it was amazing. Here's her story if you'd like to read it.

The days I get out and about on my own even if it is just to work out or run to the store I am better for it. It gives me time to know who I am and often times I am able to just think about life and sort through stuff without the world getting in and interrupting me.

TRY IT!

