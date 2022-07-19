I'm sure the kids don't want to think about this, but the summer days of staying up late, sleeping in and doing whatever they want all day will be coming to an end in just a few weeks with the 2022-23 school year set to get underway for nearly every school system in the Evansville area in just a few weeks. For parents, that means back-to-school shopping for new clothes and school supplies. It also means making sure your kid(s) are up-to-date on their vaccinations, as many schools won't allow them in the building if they're not. The Vanderburgh County Health Department is giving you the chance to get that taken care of during their upcoming Back to School Vaccine Blitz later this month.

Required Vaccines by Grade for Indiana Students

Children Receive Covid Vaccine In Fairfax County, Virginia Getty Images loading...

According to the Health Department, these are required vaccines for students based on grade level:

Preschool - Kindergarten

Hepatitis B

DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, & Pertussis)

Polio

Varicella (Chickenpox)

MMR (Measles, Mumps, & Rubella)

Hepatitis A

Kindergarten - 5th Grade

Hepatitis B

DTaP

Polio

Varicella

MMR

Hepatitis A

6th - 11th Grade

Hepatitis B

DTaP

Polio

Varicella

MMR

Hepatitis A

MCV4 (Meningococcal)

Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, & Pertussis)

12th Grade

Hepatitis B

DTaP

Polio

Varicella

MMR

Hepatitis A

MCV4

Tdap

While not required, the annual flu vaccine is recommended for all the grade levels listed above, as is the Human papillomavirus for grades 6 through 12, and the MenB (Meningococcal) for students entering the 12th grade.

Vanderburgh Health Department Back to School Vaccine Blitz July 30th

I have taken the vaccine jacoblund loading...

The Department will host their vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 30th (2022) from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at their offices at 420 Mulberry Street in downtown Evansville. All vaccines listed above will be available, as will COVID vaccines. Gift certificates for free haircuts from the Salon Professional Academy will also be available while supplies last so the kids can have a fresh cut to start the school year. Each child who stops by will also receive a goodie bag and be entered to win prizes including gift cards, bicycles, and an XBox gaming console.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment by calling 812-435-2400.

[Source: Vanderburgh County Health Department on Facebook]

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.