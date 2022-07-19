Teachers, get your back-to-school shopping done early with these major discounts from one major retailer in Illinois!

There are always perks to being a teacher or working for a school in general. When I worked at a high school, I got all sorts of major discounts from the most random places if I just showed my ID to the cashier. It was pretty nice while it lasted!

So, if you're a teacher and interested in getting a head start on your shopping for your classroom, look no further. Target has some awesome deals waiting for you inside!

Canva Canva loading...

Now through September 10th at Target, teachers have the chance to save 15% on school supplies and all the necessities they need to start the school year off right.

If you're a K-12 teacher, homeschool teacher, or work at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, you're 100% eligible to take full advantage of this discount! If you're also a university or college professor OR vocational/trade/technical school teacher, you're eligible.

Make sure to bring your school ID - you won't get past checkout without it!

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

So, I'd say take this offer while you can teachers and faculty! This chance doesn't come often, and why not save a little when you spend a lot?! It may be a small percentage, but it does go a long way for your classroom. If you're looking for more information about Target's savings event, visit their website here.

42 Terrifying Photos Inside the Former Rock River Elementary School in Rockford, Illinois