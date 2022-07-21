It's no secret that people in Owensboro love to eat. There's a new restaurant coming to the east side and it's just what we need.

MALONEY'S ROCA BAR

Maloney's Roca Bar was a staple part of the east side of Owensboro for many years. From their lunch buffet to a fun place to watch a ball game and the amazing food people loved it. It was an atmosphere for all. You could bring your family in to eat dinner and then come back with your friends on the weekend for a good time.

SPECIAL MEMORIES AT MALONEY'S

I have to admit I have one very special memory at Maloney's. My husband Joe and I have been married nearly 8 years and on our wedding night, we paid a visit to Maloney's in the late hours after our reception to eat. Joe absolutely loved their pizza because the crust was cracker crunchy. He still talks about it every time we pass by the old building and says "I sure wish they would put a pizza place back in there".

I'm excited to say he will be getting his wish and it's gonna be pretty darn nostalgic for us.

PIZZA & WINGS ARE THE PERFECT COMBO

Jim Estes, a local realtor here in Owensboro announced the sale of the building on Facebook yesterday, and people were pumped.

I got in touch with Jim after he posted and here's what he told me;

It's going to be a new Mister B's Pizza & Wings with a "Club" 18 attached. The facility will undergo a major renovation and will likely be ready to open in the Spring of 2023.

Take about a special and ironic change of hands because Mister B's is where Joe and I went on our first date in Henderson. It is still super special to us.

WELCOME Mister B's. We are super excited you're coming to town.