Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.

Meet the Man Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else

According to World Population Review, Kip Tom, CEO of Tom Farms in Leesburg, Indiana, located in the northern part of the state between Fort Wayne and South Bend, owns the distinction of owning more land than anyone else in Indiana. Unfortunately, I could not find a photo of Kip, not one that I could legally use anyway, so to show you what he looks like, I found this three-year-old video of him on YouTube singing the praises of Granular, Inc, an agricultural software company Tom Farms uses. It's the best I could do without committing a copyright violation.

How Much Indiana Land Does Kip Tom Own?

Of the over 23 million acres of land in the Hoosier state, 4% of it is owned by the state and federal governments, leaving the other 96%, or 22,179,168 (if my math is correct) to the private sector (i.e. you, me, companies, etc.). Of those acres, Kip owns 20,000 of them, which means he owns a little over 9-ten-thousandths or more specifically, 0.0009017% of Indiana.

Now, 20,000 acres sounds like a lot compared to the .44 acres my house sits on. But, compared to some of the biggest landowners in other states, that's not much. For example, according to World Population Review, the Holding Family owns 400,000 acres of Idaho.

With that said, 20,000 acres is nothing to sneeze at. Let's break it down a bit. Google says that 20,000 acres are equal to 31.25 square miles which are more than the towns of Bloomington (23.43 square miles), Muncie (27.6 square miles), and Lafayette (29.5 square miles). So, Kip is doing just fine.

You can check out the complete list of each state's biggest landowner over at World Population Review.

[Source: World Population Review / Granular, Inc. via YouTube]

