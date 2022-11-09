One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world.

When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.

Allow me to introduce you to Colibri Cabin. Ramon, the Airbnb Superhost for this remarkable cabin describes it like this,

Welcome to the Colibri Cabin situated perfectly on 3 acres in a secluded pocket of Woods Creek Lake known as "Fisherman's Cove". Access to fishing, kayaking, & boating. Breathtaking views! If you want to explore London, KY a picturesque "heart of America" town, Main street is only a 5-minute drive away.

Beautiful East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Airbnb - Colibri Cabin

I'm in love with this place. Everything about it makes me happy. It's situated in the hills of Eastern Kentucky which is picturesque. No matter what season, the beauty of this home and all its amenities would not disappoint. I think I have found, yet another, Airbnb I would like to live in.

With two bedrooms, three beds, and 2.5 baths, it's not a place to have a family reunion, but it IS a place to relax.

Look at these photos and the incredible reviews for this truly rare Kentucky Airbnb find.

This was a lovely cabin in a very scenic environment. It had all the modern conveniences you need for a peaceful, relaxing getaway. - Melinda

I feel like we really lucked out coming the weekend we did as the trees surrounding the lake and property were changing. It looked like something out of a dream! We enjoyed coffee on the deck, cozied up by the fire at night outside, and utilized the hot tub to relax. - Erin

The peace and quiet were simply amazing - and I live in the country, but it doesn't compare to the quiet here! The property is beautiful and the views are amazing. - Laura

We can’t thank you enough for making our Kentucky Christmas so special. Super accommodating, and helpful. Such a peaceful and beautiful cabin. Slippers, robes, welcome notes, and chocolates. - Ceejay

Be prepared to be swept away into relaxation! This home was stunning! The pictures don’t do this place justice! - Amber

We found the PERFECT PLACE to spend our 31st wedding anniversary!! We are already planning a return trip!! Beautiful cabin at a gorgeous location!!! - Cindy

The place is beautiful, clean, and well-decorated. We had an amazing weekend and would recommend this place to friends and family. We agreed it was the best Airbnb experience we have ever had. - Ty

This stay was absolutely beautiful! The home and the setting exceeded our expectations (which is saying something because the photos are so lovely). We enjoyed preparing meals in the spacious kitchen, hiking around the property, and mostly just relaxing on the spacious deck and in the hot tub. Within the first day, we were already discussing the fact that we should return to this spot sometime! -Aliyya

We enjoyed the hot tub and coffee on the deck in the morning, while listening to the birds. - Andrea

We loved our stay here! The place is beautiful and SO quiet. I enjoyed reading out on the deck every morning and just relaxing. Far enough from town to feel like you're really away but close enough you can go in to get anything you need. Wonderful location with amazing views. - Ken

Staying at Colibri Cabin was such a wonderful experience. This Airbnb, down a long windy mountain road, was truly lovely. It was worth every twisty turn. Picturesque, unbeatable view of the lake from up above, comfy outdoor furniture, hot jacuzzi. - Susan

Amazing cabin, amazing views, amazing experience!! - Zach

The place was absolutely stunning and we enjoyed every second of the weekend. The views and comfort of the home were fantastic! It was the perfect getaway for us and we would love to come back and visit again. - James

Calibri Cabin is absolutely gorgeous with a million-dollar view!! - Leslie

We stayed in light snow and it was stunning to see the house in that weather. - Kate

The perfect cabin, in the perfect location! We couldn’t have asked for a more peaceful and relaxing weekend than what the Colibri Cabin provided - Kay

