Morgan Wallen’s Evansville Concert Postponed

We have received an update on Morgan Wallen's Evansville concert scheduled for tonight.

Fans all over the Evansville are have been beyond excited to see Morgan Wallen perform at the Ford Center on February 3rd. Morgan Wallen headlining tour was set to kick off right here in Evansville. However, due to the winter weather, we are receiving, that show has been postponed.

Again, we want to make it clear that the concert is only being POSTPONED, not canceled. Wallen and The Ford Center have decided on a new date for Morgan to return to Evansville, and you won't have to wait too long. Morgan's rescheduled concert date in Evansville will be on Thursday, April 14th.

In 2019, Wallen brought in a record-breaking crowd to the Vanderburgh County Fair. His concert at the Ford Center is going to be just as big. However, the Ford Center and Wallen want to make sure that everyone wants to make sure that everyone has a good time without having to deal with the horrible road conditions we have today in the Evansville area.

When Morgan does return to The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, itt will be a night that you won't want to miss out on. You'll hear all of your favorites like "Whiskey Glasses", "More Than My Hometown", "Sand In My Boots", and more at the Ford Center.

Morgan Wallen Ford Center Concert Ticket Information

Tickets for the show scheduled for February 3rd will be honored at the rescheduled date. If you can't make the rescued date, you can get a full refund at the point of purchase. There are also still a limited number of tickets for sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center Box Office.

