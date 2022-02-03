Resurrecting a Dead Mall – Evansville Rescue Mission Bringing Life Back to Washington Square Mall
You've probably heard the 'Dead Mall' expression and immediately think about Washington Square Mall. That may be true for now, but the Evansville Rescue Mission plans to bring it back to life with a new shopping experience.
Washington Square Mall is Part of Indiana's History
I love to stop in Washington Square Mall for those original Noble Roman's breadsticks, and I always wish that the mall was full of shops like it used to be. It's Hollywood famous - Featured in Michael Rosenbaum's movie 'Back in the Day', plus it was the first enclosed shopping center in Indiana. We can't just let it go to waste!
Exciting New Shopping Experience
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission will be located inside Washington Square Mall and will offer a completely different thrift shopping experience. This promises to be a huge opportunity for the ERM and Washington Square Mall. And by huge, I'm talking over 11,000 square feet, complete with a new storefront facing Green River Road.
Evansville Rescue Mission's President / CEO Tracy Gorman
“This huge store will offer bargains and deals for the entire family. It’ll be unlike any other Thrift Store in Evansville because we’ll also have Mission Grounds coffee shop! Our Donation Center will also be at the Mall, so we’ll be entirely under one roof. It’s going to be amazing!”
A brand new thrifting experience is coming to Evansville this June! The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission will be opening in our gigantic new space in Washington Square Mall - with over 11,000 square feet of bargains and deals - and a beautiful storefront facing Green River Road! Watch for more exciting details COMING VERY SOON!!!
The new shop will be located in the former Fashion Bug space, near Sears with a Green River Road storefront.
The Big Question - Will the Fountain Return?
Thrifting and Coffee
You read that right - Not only will the Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission become a destination for the most unique shopping but there will also be a coffee shop!