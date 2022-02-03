Updates on Western KY and Southern IN Roadways and Accidents from State Police

Know Who To Follow

Social media is great. You have access to so much information right at the tips of your fingers. But sometimes, there's so much out there it's hard to keep up and know what's real and what's not.

In weather situations, I only rely on a few local sources to get the best information, and our Indiana and Kentucky State Police posts are great about being active on social media and posting really useful information.

So, here's a feed of the latest from Sgt. Todd Ringle, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer for the Evansville District. (Knox, Pike, Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties) and Trooper Corey King, Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer for Western KY. Scroll down for their latest tweets.

Sgt. Todd Ringle: Indiana

Trooper Corey King: Kentucky

Know Before You Go: Check Road Conditions in IN & KY

You can also make a call to check on road conditions in Kentucky, by calling 866-737-3767. In Indiana, call 1-800-261-7623 or you can also check here http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/. When inclement weather hits the area, we keep all closing and cancellations in one place to access.

