In December we told you about the Newburgh, Indiana pastor "relieved of pastoral duties" after making an appearance on the popular HBO Docu-Series, "We're Here." After appearing on the show, filmed in the Evansville area in July 2021, Reverend Craig Duke found himself at the center of a controversy that resulted in him parting ways with his church.

If you're unfamiliar with the premise of the show, "We're Here" follows renowned drag performers, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they travel across the country, stopping in small cities and towns where they transform members of the local communities into the fiercest of drag queens.

Initially, a GoFundMe was created after learning the turmoil created within Newburgh United Methodist Church due to Pastor Craig's appearance would result in him and his wife losing their home which was provided as part of his service to the church. That online fundraiser eventually closed after surpassing its $30,000 goal by raising more than $58,000 for the pastor and his wife. The GoFundMe described the situation with Pastor Craig saying,

Unfortunately, Craig's participation in this show caused much turmoil in the church that he was serving at the time and ultimately lead to him being "relieved of pastoral duties" at that church. With that comes the loss of income as well as housing. Obviously, this poses a major challenge to Craig and his family as they determine their next steps. Please join us in praying for Pastor Craig as he (and his family) navigates this time of transition.

The Evansville-area LGBTQIA+ community is once again rallying around Pastor Craig. River City Pride will be hosting We’re Still Here: A Night of Love for Pastor Craig on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum located at 300 Court Steet in Downtown Evansville.

Pastor Craig has faced the same discrimination many of us in the LGBTQ+ community face because he dared walk in the shoes of a drag queen to better understand our community. Let’s show the world we are a community who stands for justice and equality, and we are NOT going to sit back and let others bully our allies!

Proceeds from this event will go toward jump-starting Pastor Craig’s next endeavor! More details to come!

The family-friendly event has been described as "star-studded" and will include a drag show, silent auction, and raffle to raise money to support Pastor Craig. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required to attend this event.

