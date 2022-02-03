Keep On Truckin’! New Food Truck Park Coming to Evansville

Over the past few years, we've seen food trucks rise in popularity around the Tri-State area, and soon we'll have a park dedicated to the delicious food on wheels! Evansville 411 recently shared the exciting development heading to Evansville, we're about to get a food truck park and event space!

Get our free mobile app

This is a park where food trucks will be able to come and set up, and outdoor events can be held, the park will be set up near the intersection of Kentucky and Lincoln Avenues. The park will be called Uptown Eatery. Here's what Evansville 411 says about the newest food truck park/event space:

#EvansvilleDevelopment : A new Food Truck Park and Event Space is coming to Evansville! Uptown Eatery is tentatively scheduled to open this spring at the intersection of Lincoln and Kentucky Avenues. Opening: Spring 2022 Location: 927 Lincoln Avenue Uptown Eatery Food Truck Park and Event Space will include individual spots for food trucks and utility hookups, cabanas, lounge space, turfed space and much more.

I don't know about you, but for some reason, I will chase down food trucks. If there is an event going on, and food trucks are there, you bet I'll be there. I don't know if we just have excellent food trucks around this area or if food just in general tastes better when it comes off of a truck, but I very much enjoy food truck food.

If you want to stay up to date with exciting developments coming to Evansville, be sure to give Evansville 411 a follow on Facebook . They are always on it when it comes to Evansville developments, and are a great resource to see what exciting things are coming to our city.

The Definitive Evansville Area Food Truck Guide We are very lucky to have such a wide variety of food trucks serving the Evansville area. This list contains the majority of the food trucks and their menus.

Take a Delicious Journey Along These 21 Indiana Food Trails According to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. Taste the very best that Indiana has to offer when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Plan to visit some or all of these yummy stops all throughout the Hoosier state. Download the MY105.3 app