Webcams Show Winter Storm Has Made I-70 a Nightmare Today

It's not exactly breaking news at this point that the winter storm that is making its way through Missouri and Illinois has made driving difficult if not impossible. Webcams in Missouri show how I-70 in particular has been a nightmare.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has shared several views of I-70 today which has included numerous closures. Here are just a few.

It hasn't been much better on the Illinois part of I-70. This view from earlier today shows that not just snow, but ice is an issue.

The issue isn't just with the snow that's fallen and waiting for it to be cleared by the hard-working road crews. As the Illinois Department of Transportation has shared, drifting after the snow is cleared will bring new problems.

This will be a transportation recovery of days and not hours as we dig out from this intense winter storm. Make sure to check the Missouri Department of Transportation road conditions as well as those in Illinois before attempting to travel anywhere. Not traveling at all is the best option if you have that choice.

