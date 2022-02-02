Midwestern Amazon Driver Stops to Shovel Elderly Woman’s Driveway

Every now and then you get a glimpse of what humans are capable of when their heart is in the right place. A new video share proves this point where a Midwestern Amazon driver stopped his route and shoveled an elderly woman's driveway. The best part? He had no idea anyone was even watching.

Get our free mobile app

According to the video description, this happened in La Porte, Indiana. I love so many things about this. This video was apparently first shared on TikTok and just now dropped on YouTube.

Skeptical me would be suspicious if I saw TV cameras around thinking that Amazon was trying to get some good press after several news items that haven't shown them in the best light. Nope. It's not that all. The driver had no idea the neighbor saw their good Samaritan effort. He saw an elderly woman who needed help and he took action.

It's every day signs of goodwill like this that give me hope that we're not beaten as a society yet. If you look hard enough, you can find lights in the darkness. Simple good deeds like taking care of someone's driveway when they can't help themselves goes a long way to improving our communities and world.

Well done, delivery hero.

Pictures of Former St. Louis Cardinal Manager Mike Shildt's Condo