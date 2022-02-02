Stay Safe, Get Real Time Road Conditions in Kentucky & Indiana

Soon roads will be covered in snow and ice after a winter storm pushes its way through the region overnight. Travel will be extremely hazardous so use caution as crews work to treat area roadways.

"Historic" Blizzard Sweeps Through Texas Panhandle (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images) loading...

Even after living in Northern Michigan where winters are brutal, I don't like driving on bad roads. It gives me major anxiety so I try to avoid driving when it gets bad. Forget about icy roads. I'm hitching a ride, or staying home. Are you comfortable driving when the roads are slick?

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that there's a site where you can go to learn more about traffic and road conditions in Kentucky and Indiana? It's such a useful tool where you can plan ahead for road construction, lane closures, accidents, or road conditions. Ice and snow mean to take it slow and know before you go.

You can also make a call to check on road conditions in Kentucky, by calling 1-800-459-ROAD or 511. In Indiana, call 1-800-251-ROAD or you can also check here http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/.

When inclement weather hits the area, we keep all closing and cancellations in one place to access. If you must head out be sure to make an emergency car kit with essentials like water, snacks, a flashlight, and a blanket, for example.

Here are some helpful safety tips from the National Weather Service:

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Stay safe and be prepared.

10 Must-Have Items To Keep In Your Car This Winter