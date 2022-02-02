36 Rules To Teach Our Girls Even Though We Teach Them There Are No Rules

As a little girl, my mom always taught me that I could be whatever I dreamt of being. She taught me to speak up for myself and to have confidence in what I I brought to the table and to let my gifts and talents shine.

She knew that to be successful, fulfilled and happy as an adult woman, I would need to learn to exist and overcome many female directed rules that had been formed by society. I've tried to instill the same unwavering confidence in my own girls.

Whether it be my little sister, daughters, my nieces, or my granddaughter, I have tried to show them that there are no rules. We are not the same women as in generations before us. We are free to express ourselves, make our own choices, captain out own lives.

At this moment in time, we have more freedom than we have ever had and it is exciting to watch the women in my family and the women around me achieve great things without fear of being judged for our decisions.

Sadly, we are still not as free to live without judgement as men, but slowly but surely, we are getting there.

Even, though we are trying to teach our girls that there are no rules, the same mentality that men have had since day one of human existence, there are some rules we, as women, need to follow. Rules that will help us be all that we can be.

It's going to sound funny, but I saw these rules listed on a Facebook group that I belong to called Easy Recipes. If that doesn't sound like your great-grandmas Facebook group, I don't know what does. LOL

One of the administrators on the page, Mustapha Chakik, made this post with rules to teach your daughters that is the essence of what it means to be a women. Really, what it means to be a good human. Your boys would do well to follow these rules too.

