There are lots of reasons to road trip to Louisville, Kentucky. But I just stumbled across another "bloody" good one!

I went to undergraduate school at the University of Louisville and lived about five minutes from downtown. I loved loved loved my time there and burned up plenty of time in my early 20s in restaurants and nightclubs throughout the city. I can assure you that if CC's Kitchen had been around in the early to mid-90s, my friends and I would have been all over it. I mean, hello?!! They host Drag Brunch on the weekends.



CC's, which is located at 800 South 4th Street, recently unveiled an "eleganza extravaganza" of a cocktail. It's a gigantic Blood Mary called "The Beast."



Here's a photo that will give you the idea of the scale of this thing. It's a friggin' monster!

CC's Kitchen CC's Kitchen loading...

Look at that thing! It's bigger than her head. She could wear it as a Kentucky Derby hat.

Now, a lot of folks from around this area hear "The Beast" and immediately think of the legendary wooden roller coaster at Kings Island amusement park. I will admit it. I've ridden that bad boy a time or eighty.

Coincidentally, that particular ride does have something in common with the new Bloody Mary at CC's. This drink is basically a roller coaster in a glass. In addition to 64 ounces of Bloody Mary, "The Beast" is loaded up with LOTS of bells and whistles. You will scream when you see it.



Earlier this week, I chatted with CC's owner, Corey. I asked him to give me the rundown on everything that this inventive, crazy A$$ drink is stuffed with. So, fasten your seat belts, keep your head back and let's do this.

"The Beast" is served with skewers of shrimp, bacon, pickles, olives, cheese, foot-long sausages, French fries, corn dogs and, yes, a chicken. A WHOLE CHICKEN!! And, Corey's not holding back on the condiments either. This Bloody Mary's garnished with plastic cups containing dipping sauces like ketchup, hot sauce and more. And an additional fun fact for you- CC's Bloody Mary mix is house made. Corey knows what he's doing and I told you I found a "bloody" good reason to drive to Louisville.

Corey, who's from Wisconsin originally, says "I thought Kentucky needed some over-the-top Bloody Marys." Well, he has certainly delivered! And, stay tuned. Corey is about to roll out a mimosa version later this week.

If you'd like more information about CC's, check out their FULL MENU

And if you'd like to stay up-to-date with their special events like Drag Brunch, follow CC's Kitchen on Facebook . In the meantime, let's get ready for a road trip.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?