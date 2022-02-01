How To Stay Warm When The Power Is Out

We are expecting a pretty significant winter storm in the Evansville area later this week. Now is the time to have a game plan for you and your family in the event that things get bad.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has the Evansville area under a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. As of the time of this writing, we are looking at the potential for quite a bit of ice along with some snow in the area. This could cause issues not only on the roads but at home too.

I go back to 2009 when we had that massive winter storm that shut virtually everything down for a few days. We went nearly a week without power due to all of the ice we received in the area. Everyone had to get creative with how to function from eating, bathing, and most importantly, staying warm.

That's why now is a good time to put a plan in place for you and your family. It would be wise to stock up on food, flashlights, dust off the old generator, and get out the blankets ahead of this winter storm. Of course, the snow and ice accumulation in the Evansville area could change before Wednesday night to either more or less than we are currently expecting. However, in the event that it gets really bad in the area and we lose power, these tips will prove to be useful to help you and your family stay warm.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has offered a few tips that will help keep you and your family warm inside your house if the power goes out.

Close the blinds and curtains in each room to keep in some heat

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, and warm clothing

Eat and drink because food provides energy to warm the body

Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under the doors to block cold air from entering your home

Again, hopefully, it doesn't get too bad in the Evansville area this week, but it's better to be prepared than not. These tips should help in the event we do lose power in parts of the area. You can check out some more tips that will be beneficial to you this winter below:

