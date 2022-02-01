We're all familiar with signs at area restaurants pointing out the pets are not allowed or that "service animals only" are permitted but there is a new bill that could make it ok for you to bring your dog into Kentucky restaurants.

As it stands right now, dogs are only allowed in certain, designated outdoor areas but with the new bill that was submitted by Kentucky Senator Denise Harper Angel, that could change.

The bill, if it is passed, would allow restaurants to carry a "dog-friendly" designation and would allow pet owners to bring their dogs inside but before you go dragging Fido out for a burger and fries, the bill has to pass. Once passed, there will be some stipulations.

In order for a restaurant to be designated as "dog friendly," they do have to follow certain rules. For example, the dogs would not be allowed on any of the furniture. They also would not be allowed to be "served food or water in wares used for human consumption." Basically, they can't eat or drink from anything that is intended for human use, so no bowls, plates, or silverware can be used by the dogs.

In addition, a door or partition would need to separate the dining area from any food storage or any areas used for food preparations. Employees would not be allowed to have any contact with dogs in the restaurant so your server won't be able to pet your dog.

Perhaps the most obvious of the stipulations, but never-the-less worth repeating, is that all dogs must be leashed and remain under the control of their adult owner at all times. Restaurants would also be required to provide sanitation stations in the event your four-legged friend has an accident. You can read the bill as it is written here. Then keep scrolling to learn 30 foods that are actually poisonous to dogs.

