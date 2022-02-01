Keep This Two-Ingredient Solution in Your Car to Defrost Your Windshield in Seconds

It's winter in the Tri-State and we've officially hit the part of winter where it's just cold and gray all the time. One of the worst parts about this time of year is waking up to find that your windshield is covered in ice (which seems to be happening a lot lately). This simple solution made with only two ingredients that you probably already have at home will defrost your windshield in record time.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what you need:

Isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol)

Water

That's it, those are the two ingredients you need to quickly defrost your windshield. You'll mix two parts alcohol with one part water in a spray bottle and you're ready to go. When you wake up to an icy windshield just spray it down with this solution and watch it work its magic. You can see this tip below in action thanks to Ken Weathers. Sure you can scrape your windshield or turn on your car and wait for it to defrost itself, but this hack works in seconds, so this is especially good if you're running behind! So go ahead and mix this up in a spray bottle, and keep it in your car.

This week (January 31-February 4) we've got a major threat of winter weather in the tri-state. It looks like things could get icy around here, so having this solution in your back pocket may help you out! If you're looking for other ways to prepare for the winter weather we have in store for this week, you can check out this article on making your own sidewalk de-icer from my friend Travis. And don't forget to keep your furry friends safe in the cold weather, Kat has some tips for keeping pets safe, here.



10 Must-Have Items To Keep In Your Car This Winter Just In Case You never know when you might find yourself stranded on the side of the road during the cold winter months, and these ten items could make all the difference. They might even save your life. *As Amazon Affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases.*

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.