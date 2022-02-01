A local Owensboro ministry is providing food boxes to families this week and if you or someone you know needs it you're invited.

NO ONE DESERVES TO GO HUNGRY

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.

GROCERY PRICES & BUDGETS

With grocery prices skyrocketing and families not having the budget to afford what they once could many folks are finding themselves without the necessary means to feed their families. In 2021, food prices increased by about 3.5 % for those of us choosing to shop in-store and eat at home.

FREE FOOD IN OWENSBORO

Shepherd's Hand in Owensboro is an amazing ministry located on Bittel Road. This ministry works on giving a hand up not a handout. They try to do a food box giveaway several times throughout the year. They are offering boxes today, Tuesday, February 1, starting at 1 p.m. Boxes will be given out until they are gone.

NOT ABLE TO MAKE IT?

If you are unable to make it to the food box giveaway and you are in need of food there are several organizations in the community that do meals throughout the week or have food pantries on a regular basis.

Audubon Area Community Services also has a program where they can provide food services to those in need.

FEED A FRIEND COMMUNITY THRIFT STORE HELPING THOSE IN NEED Owensboro's Feed A Friend Community Meal and Thrift Store is located in downtown Owensboro and always looking for volunteers and folks wanting to give back to the community.

