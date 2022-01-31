Smoky Mountain Cabin has a Swim-In Movie Theater & Incredible Views

The Smoky Mountains make for an excellent vacation destination. There's so much to do around the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge Area. And at only about 6 hours away from the tri-state, it's the perfect getaway for a long weekend or a full week.

Some of my favorite vacations have been renting a cabin with friends and enjoying the Smoky Mountains for a long weekend. I think it's the perfect getaway too because you can get a mix of what you want. If you want to take a trip to enjoy nature and go hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, you can do that. You can even check out an old ghost town located inside the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, that's a fun easy hike, with a spooky view. Or if you're more into sightseeing, and enjoying touristy games, museums, distilleries, and adventure parks, you can get your fill of that on the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge main strips too.

There's just so much to do, it's the perfect getaway, plus the views are incredible! The Great Smoky Mountains are just a beautiful backdrop to whatever fun you decide to have on your vacation. If you're looking for a cabin that has fun stuff to do, but also beautiful views, this cabin is definitely one to look into!

Not only does this cabin have stunning mountain views, it has a hot tub, an air hockey table, an arcade game system, AND a swim-in movie theater. You read that right, SWIM-IN! The cabin has a heated pool with a movie screen in the room, so you can enjoy your favorite movie while you swim. You could even up the scare factor of Jaws! The pool also has a garage-style door in the room, that overlooks stunning mountain views. So if you're looking for a fun getaway with the family or with some friends, this cabin has just about everything you need. You can see the full listing on VRBO, here. Enjoy the cabin photos below!

