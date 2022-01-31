Take A Look Inside Beautifully Restored 1844 Indiana Riverfront Mansion [PHOTOS]

Complete home renovations always amaze me. Why? Because I have been involved in a family farm house renovation for thirteen years and we still aren't finished.

The worst part, I'm not sure we ever will be because we are trying to do all of the work ourselves. If I ever find myself in this incredible tiring and expensive situation again...never mind, I won't be. Next time, I will have enough money to hire someone to come in and do the work, or I won't be doing it.

When I look at historic home renovations, I'm in awe of the talent, money and time that, I know goes into creating such an incredible work of beauty.

I saw this Indiana mansion I found on Zillow last year and I fell in love. It's off the market now, but some lucky person got this incredible piece of architectural beauty already renovated. That would be the only way to go. It's finished and ready to enjoy.

The 1844 mansion, located, in southern Indiana, has 6992 square ft, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, on 4 levels of breathtaking living space. All situated on 2,66 acres. with a gorgeous view of the Ohio River.

Take a look.

Beautiful Restoration of 1844 Riverfront Mansion in Vevay, Indiana Even though this Indiana historic home has been fully restored, it still holds on to its original charm.

If you like this home, you will love these homes too. I’m not sure id these homes are still for sale, but they are incredible and deserve a look inside.

