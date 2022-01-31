Hoping to find a date for Valentine's Day? It may be a challenge this year. WalletHub released its study on 2022's Best & Worst States for Singles, and Kentucky isn't the best state to get a date.

Dating is so difficult no matter how old you are. Putting yourself out there to meet your perfect match can feel impossible. It felt that way for me when I moved here from Michigan. It was a challenge even to make friends. It seemed as though if you didn't grow up here, you'd never fit in. I would compare it to clicks, and Owensboro was one big high school. Those early years were lonely until I met my husband. I instantly gained a great man and a bunch of friends. Looking back, it kind of makes sense. Everyone grew up together and have been friends most of their lives. I can't relate as I moved around a lot for work for most of my adult life. I'm just glad I'm not single in today's world.

Dating in Kentucky

Taking dating too seriously is the wrong approach. So is expecting perfection. It's important to get to know the person before giving up on romance. The discovery stage of the relationship should be the most fun. Well, that depends on what you discover, I guess! WalletHub released its study on 2022's Best & Worst States for Singles, and Kentucky ranked 6th worst in the country. Not a great state to get a date!

WalletHub Dating Study Stats

(1=Best; 25=Avg.):

• 33rd – % of Single Adults

• 33rd – Gender Balance of Singles

• 42nd – Online-Dating Opportunities

• 44th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

• 37th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 29th – Restaurants per Capita

• 36th – Movie Theaters per Capita

• 36th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and I hope you have a great date.