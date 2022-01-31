Greenville, Kentucky Woman Publishes First Children’s Book

A Greenville woman has published her first children's book, and you're going to want to snag a copy for your kids or classroom.

It's always nice to see local people chase and accomplish their dreams, and we want to give them their flowers when they're deserved. This is one of those cases. Tabitha Fleming Pendley, from Greenville, Kentucky just achieved a dream of hers to become a published children's author. Tabitha, or Tabby, as I have known her is the sister of my best friend in college. She's got a very funny and entertaining personality that I am sure will show through her new children's book called “Red Russ Octopus”.

Not only did she write this children's story, but she also is the illustrator as well. “Red Russ Octopus” is a book that children of all ages will enjoy. Here is the synopsis of what “Red Russ Octopus” is about:

Redmond Russell Octopus, or as everyone calls him, "Red Russ," is a hilarious octopus that excels in dodge ball and sandwich eating with the help from his eight tentacles. Red Russ also experiences all of his emotions in an EXTREME way because of his THREE hearts! Children will delight in experiencing a glimpse in the life of Red Russ, the octopus that gives the best hugs in the world.

I asked Tabitha what the inspiration behind the book was, and this children's book was actually her daughter's idea. Here's what she said:

Every night I tell my daughter bedtime stories, and she always prefers ones I make up. One night she told me that I needed to start writing my stories down for other children to enjoy. So that has led us to “Red Russ Octopus.” Having a seven year old really helps your imagination! You will be seeing more of Red Russ as well as other children’s books of mine in the future!

“Red Russ Octopus” is available to purchase now on Amazon for $11.99. It would make a great addition to your child/classroom's book collection plus you'll be supporting a local author on her first (of many) children's books! You can learn more about the book and how to purchase it through the link below.

