Illinois Man Screams “I Have Coronavirus!” To Get Out of DUI. SMH.
Didn't we just talk about "getting out of DUI's" last week? The amount of silly people use to try and avoid the DUI arrest. It wasn't a DUI situation, but remembers the "OMG bees!!!" From Tommy Boy, that was the best.
A fella from Niles, Illinois learned a VALUABLE lesson that yelling "I have Coronavirus" and spitting at cops...not a good thing to do. Ever. ChicagoCriminalLawyer
So dude gets pulled over and obviously has his "drinking hat" on and decides that during a pandemic, the way to avoid arrest is to SPIT AT THE COPS and scream that he has COVID. Read that again, spits at uniformed officers with guns, and handcuffs.
As you can imagine this stupidity, didn't fly. Showing such a disrespect for officers and SPITTING AT THEM, that's pretty terrible and as you can imagine the whole "getting out of a DUI" thing was out the freakin' window.
What triggers the mind to yell something so ridiculous? Booze is the obvious answer, but with an entire nation either believing the virus is real or something government created, what a dumbass thing to say!
This fella was in fact arrested and of course received MORE than a DUI for his efforts. Congrats sir, you are a moron.
Can You Identify These 20 Intersections in Rockford?
The Safest Cities in Illinois & Wisconsin