Illinois Man Screams “I Have Coronavirus!” To Get Out of DUI. SMH.

Didn't we just talk about "getting out of DUI's" last week? The amount of silly people use to try and avoid the DUI arrest. It wasn't a DUI situation, but remembers the "OMG bees!!!" From Tommy Boy, that was the best.

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures loading...

A fella from Niles, Illinois learned a VALUABLE lesson that yelling "I have Coronavirus" and spitting at cops...not a good thing to do. Ever. ChicagoCriminalLawyer

Olena Hololobova Olena Hololobova loading...

So dude gets pulled over and obviously has his "drinking hat" on and decides that during a pandemic, the way to avoid arrest is to SPIT AT THE COPS and scream that he has COVID. Read that again, spits at uniformed officers with guns, and handcuffs.

Credit: Illinois State Police, Facebook Credit: Illinois State Police, Facebook loading...

As you can imagine this stupidity, didn't fly. Showing such a disrespect for officers and SPITTING AT THEM, that's pretty terrible and as you can imagine the whole "getting out of a DUI" thing was out the freakin' window.

A police office on the side of the road as he writes a ticket. aijohn784 loading...

What triggers the mind to yell something so ridiculous? Booze is the obvious answer, but with an entire nation either believing the virus is real or something government created, what a dumbass thing to say!

cursing man yelet loading...

This fella was in fact arrested and of course received MORE than a DUI for his efforts. Congrats sir, you are a moron.

Can You Identify These 20 Intersections in Rockford? Rockford has some weird intersections as well as "worst" intersections. Test your knowledge and see if you can correctly name all 20 of these interactions in the forest city.