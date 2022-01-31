Sean Stemlay & Friends to Play Acoustic Show for Kentucky Tornado Victims February 12th

It's been nearly two months since a series of tornadoes ripped a path through western Kentucky that started around Mayfield in the southwest corner of the state just north of the Tennessee border and continued northeast for 100 miles destroying everything in their path until finally relenting after tearing through the town of Bremen roughly 45 minutes south of Owensboro. While the aftermath was the top story for the next few weeks, the world began to move on. However, the residents of those areas still have a very long road and a ton of work to do before their lives can return to normal. Of course, those rebuilds require money to happen, and one of their own is jumping in to help.

Western Kentucky native, singer-songwriter, Sean Steamlay is gathering up his friends, Rufus Baker and Julia Sizemore for an acoustic benefit show at the Ballard Convention Center (click for map) at 605 East Arch Street in Madisonville on Saturday, February 12th.

Doors open at 6:00 PM that night with the Rufus and Julia set to start the show at 6:30 PM. They'll be joined by Sean who will take the stage at 7:30.

General admission tickets for the show are on sale now for $20 through Eventbrite. Tables for up to 10 people are also available for $300. Neither the ticket website nor the Convention Center's website provides specifics on the show's COVID policy and whether or not masks will be required. I say it wouldn't hurt to have one on you just in case.

All the proceeds from the show will go directly to Happy Feet, a Hopkins County non-profit that will distribute the money to families in need.

The show will take place six days before a big moment in his career. He'll release his debut album, Product of a Small Town on February 18th. Check out the video for the title track below.

Sean can also be found on Hardy's latest Hixtape: Volume 2, partnering up with Jimmie Allen and Justin Moore for "WD-40 4WD," which is a fun country jam. Take a listen.

