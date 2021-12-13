The long process of cleaning up and putting the pieces back together for residents in Western Kentucky is underway, and one Owensboro business is doing its part to help the relief effort.

Almost as soon as the tornado left the area, authorities and volunteers converged along the tornado's path from Mayfield to Bowling Green to begin assessing the damage and begin the cleanup effort. Over the course of the last few days, we've seen several organizations and agencies begin to collect supplies and monetary donations from residents across the Tri-State and deliver them to the area to help those who need them. Many of those agencies and organizations are continuing those collections for the next several days. You can find the complete list and how you can donate to any or all of them here.

Even though they aren't collecting supplies or monetary donations, Hagan's Outdoor Equipment has found a unique way to do its part to help. The company, which specializes in tractor, mower, and power equipment sales is offering to sharpen chainsaw blades, as well as repair chainsaws and generators to anyone volunteering to be part of the cleanup effort free of charge.

As you've seen from the photos and videos shared in the days following the tornado, thousands of trees were either snapped in half or completely uprooted by the storm and tossed across roadways or dropped on top of homes. Removing them is a necessary step in returning the area to some form of normalcy.

A post on the company's Facebook page Monday details how the public can take advantage of the offer:

Hagan’s outdoor equipment wants to do our part to help those affected by the recent storms. We too would like to volunteer our time to those in need. We don’t have a lot of inventory or extra labor force but In an effort to show our generosity and compassion we will be offering our labor at no charge to sharpen saw chains and for all generator and chainsaw repairs for anyone volunteering to help with the storm clean up. Just mention your volunteer efforts to any of our employees at the time of service. Although inventory levels everywhere are at a historic low, we do still have a small selection of generators and chainsaws available, along with a large supply of saw chains for most make and model chainsaws. We have a shipment of new STIHL chainsaws arriving later this week. Please reach out to any one of our locations for our support. Hagan’s Outdoor Equipment has three convenient locations to serve you all in this time of need. Highway 54 in Philpot, Salem Drive in Owensboro, and Power Machinery on Highway 41 in Hanson KY. We appreciate your business and will continue to pray and support those in need during this troublesome time.

If there's a silver lining to the devastation our neighbors in Western Kentucky are going through, it's that it's led the rest of us to put our differences aside for at least a short amount of time and come together to help them get back on their feet. It's a great thing to see and be a part of.

