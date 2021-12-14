The amount of support Tri-State residents has shown the victims of last Friday's tornado in western Kentucky has been heartwarming. Several businesses in the area have been collecting supplies and monetary donations for the residents in Mayfield, Bremen, Dawson Springs, Bowling Green, and all points in between since the moment the tornado left the area. With the weather event happening so close to the holidays, and many families unlikely to provide their children with a proper Christmas, the Kentucky State Police are taking it upon themselves to provide gifts for those families, and they need our help to make it happen.

The department is currently conducting a toy drive through this Saturday (December 18th, 2021) at locations all across the state. Officials are asking for donations of not only toys, but books, electronics, and gift cards as well.

Donations are being accepted at numerous law enforcement offices across the state, as well as all State Police posts including Post 16 in Henderson at 8298 Keach Drive where drop-offs are being accepted 24 hours a day.

If you don't live near a drop off location, but would still like to donate, the Kentucky State Police say you can purchase toys online through Amazon, or another online retailer, and have them shipped directly to the following address:

KY Venues

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, KY 40209

Other Ways to Help

The following business and organizations are also collecting supplies and monetary donations for the relief effort:

The American Red Cross

Please consider donating blood and financial support to the American Red Cross of Western KY which covers Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Hardin (IL), Hickman, Hopkins, Johnson (IL), Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Massac (IL), McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Pope (IL), Pulaski (IL) and Trigg counties.

Kentucky State Police

Donations are being accepted at CFSB in Mayfield (100 Dick Castleman Bypass Mayfield, KY), or call 270-727-5114.

Kentucky State Police have also set up a hotline for those who want to volunteer or donate. Volunteers are asked to call 270-331-1979.

Team Western KY Tornado Relief Fund

If you would like to make a donation, Governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Donations will assist those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather. https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief

Love the 812 in Newburgh/Chandler

Love the 812 will be collecting water, snacks, toiletries, diapers, and other supplies on Sunday from 8-1 at The Refuge Christian Church on the corner of Bell and Telephone Rd in Chandler and throughout the week. Love the 812 will collect through Wednesday, but drop off times TBA.

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is responding with relief supplies, including tarps, food, water, cleanup supplies, and other necessities. We will continue to post updates here. Join us in our response by donating here.

McKims IGA in Mt. Vernon, IN

When we were asked if we could put a 53' trailer in our parking lot to collect items for those affected by the tornadoes last week, our response was, DUH, of course we would allow that lol. BUT we don't want to stop there. After some discussion with my dad and brothers, we decided that MCKIMS IGA will be DONATING $1000 of groceries to be put on the trailer. On top of that, I personally, will be buying groceries with the birthday money I received yesterday. There is no better gift than helping others! The trailer will be open 11a-1p and again from 3:30p-7 from Tuesday until Friday. If you can't, make it between those times, just drop off your donations at the IGA office and we will make sure it gets to where it needs to be. THANK YOU, WSI/ITS/ILS, for asking us to be a part of these relief efforts alongside you!! -Brian Williams

Joyce Meyer Hand of Hope in Partnership with Relevant Church of Paducah KY

Last night, our community was forever changed. Our hearts are heavy and are with the city of Mayfield. As we work to set up relief efforts, coming together to offer help and hope for this community, we want to offer our fellow ARC churches, local churches, and anyone who would like a way to extend help. If you would like to give to aid in these efforts, you can give here -or- you can text an amount to 84321 with the word ‘Mayfield’. 100% percent of the funds will be used in these efforts.

Independence Bank

Liquor Locker

We are asking for your help to fill a 26ft truck with supplies that are desperately needed to help these families get on the road to recovery!

Items needed are:

Bottled Water

Non Perishable Food Items

Hygiene Products

Cleaning Supplies

Paper Products

Trash Bags

Gloves

Hand Sanitizer

Pet Supplies

Batteries

Candle/Matches

Rain Ponchos

Blankets

First Aide kits

Plastic Totes and Lids

Rakes, Shovels, and Brooms

Duct tape

Tarps

Drop all items at any Liquor Locker or to the Penske truck at our Riverside location on or before December 17th at 10am when the truck will leave for Dawson Springs. Please help us to fill this truck with as many items as possible -- call 270-860-6626 with any questions!

Evansville Otters

Boonville Professional Firefighters Local #4850

RNR Tire Express

Evansville Regional Airport

